Brokers Set Expectations for WSP Global Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.50.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global stock opened at C$189.64 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$152.92 and a 52-week high of C$196.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$188.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.64%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.