Brokers Set Expectations for 1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 376,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

