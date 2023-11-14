Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.78%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

