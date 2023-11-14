Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLX. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.23.

Get Boralex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.46. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1197977 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.