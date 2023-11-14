Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.