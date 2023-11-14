Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Blink Charging Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.83. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 176.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,213,120 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 16.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 39.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 249,810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 13.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

