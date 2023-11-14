Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Raised to $30.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXSL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 87.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 329,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 83,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 370,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

