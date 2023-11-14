Biodesix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biodesix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biodesix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Insiders Place Their Bets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 32,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $53,391.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $3,425 in the last ninety days. 63.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

