B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGS. TheStreet cut shares of B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.13.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 87,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

