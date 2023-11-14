Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.24. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

