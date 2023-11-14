Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.27.

BBY stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Best Buy by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

