Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.82 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

