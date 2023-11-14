Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.40. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer.

