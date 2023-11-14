Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %
Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.40. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.10.
About Barinthus Biotherapeutics
