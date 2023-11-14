Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 290.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

