Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Cut by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.