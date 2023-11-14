B. Riley Weighs in on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,344,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,848 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

