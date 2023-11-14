B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for CompoSecure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for CompoSecure’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.5 %

CMPO stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $132,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.