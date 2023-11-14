B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 17.1 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

