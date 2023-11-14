B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fathom in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.30). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Fathom has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Insider Transactions at Fathom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $114,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,668.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $44,533. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fathom

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.