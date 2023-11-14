B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHMFree Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fathom in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.30). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Fathom has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth $114,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fathom

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,668.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $44,533. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

