Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,040,000 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the October 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

AVTR opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

