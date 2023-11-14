AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.36.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$19.55 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.89.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

