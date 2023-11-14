Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,805 shares of company stock valued at $63,834,619 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.