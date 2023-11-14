Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.