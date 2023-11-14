Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $36,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 169.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 324,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $7,734,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGO opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

