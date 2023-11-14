Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASB

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Associated Banc by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Associated Banc by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 238,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 88,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.