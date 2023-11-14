Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ashland by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

