Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $216.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.70.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

