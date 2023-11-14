Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 0.0 %

Aramark stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

