Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

