Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of AM opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $25,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,436,000 after buying an additional 1,258,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

