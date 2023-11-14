Anne Busquet Purchases 41,378 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) Director Anne Busquet bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $45,102.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,353.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on CareCloud from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.