Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Cut by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUD opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

