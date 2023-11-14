AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 306.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 959,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 277,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

