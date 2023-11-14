Analyzing Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and Aehr Test Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Aehr Test Systems 24.89% 26.53% 20.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veralto and Aehr Test Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.99 billion 3.60 $845.00 million N/A N/A Aehr Test Systems $64.96 million 10.37 $14.56 million $0.64 36.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems.

67.8% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Aehr Test Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veralto and Aehr Test Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 3 2 0 2.40 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veralto presently has a consensus price target of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Aehr Test Systems has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Aehr Test Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aehr Test Systems is more favorable than Veralto.

Summary

Aehr Test Systems beats Veralto on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The company also offers FOX-CP system, a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory, and photonic devices; FOX WaferPak Contactor, a full wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables integrated circuit manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. In addition, it provides FOX DiePak Carrier, a reusable temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of bare die and modules; and FOX DiePak Loader. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

