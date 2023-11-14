Analysts Set Expectations for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

GRP.U opened at $46.28 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -210.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,072.68%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

