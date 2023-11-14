American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.45. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

