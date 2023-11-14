American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,240.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,289. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

