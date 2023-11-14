Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$68.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Announces Dividend

TSE AIF opened at C$37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 222.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.85. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.