Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$68.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group
Altus Group Price Performance
Altus Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.