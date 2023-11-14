Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

TSE:AIF opened at C$37.90 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.