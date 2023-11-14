Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$51.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIF

Altus Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Altus Group Announces Dividend

AIF stock opened at C$37.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.85. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$61.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.