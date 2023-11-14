Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 7.4 %

APT stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of -0.77. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Pro Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

