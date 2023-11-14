Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Stock Down 0.5 %

AIN stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. Albany International has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.