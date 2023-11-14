Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 73.7% in October

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the October 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Airbus has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

