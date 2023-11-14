AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lowered to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOS. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares downgraded AirBoss of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.88.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.1 %

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.56. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.54%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

