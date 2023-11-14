Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.45.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
