Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Air France-KLM Company Profile

AFLYY stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $848.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

