Ag Growth International Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFN. TD Securities upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.39.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$48.89 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$38.76 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.