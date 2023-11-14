Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

