Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

