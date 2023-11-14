Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,892 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $448,844 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

