Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 42,323 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,323 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,694.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPF opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

